By the time the poll ended, 58 percent of the participants voted yes.
But the poll was held up by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) as supporting evidence for his Billionaires Income Tax. “Whether the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll,” Wyden tweeted. “It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax.”
Musk responded with a vulgar tweet about Wyden’s profile picture, which has since been retweeted more than 9,500 times.
Musk has been known to move his company’s stock price with his tweets. Last week, shares fell sharply after he seemed to question Tesla’s deal with the rental car company Hertz by saying a contract had not been signed yet.
In 2018, federal regulators charged Musk with securities fraud about a potential effort to take Tesla private. The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that a “series of false and misleading tweets” caused Tesla’s stock price to jump more than 6 percent that day and significantly disrupted the market. Musk and Tesla ultimately reached a settlement with the SEC, with each paying a $20 million penalty, and Musk having to relinquish his chairman title for three years.