Artful and savvy curation — and even censorship — has long been part of the resume process. In the 1860s, women learned a hard lesson when they began applying to the federal civil service. “Women who said, ‘I’m really good’ weren’t getting jobs but, the women who said ‘woe is me’ were,” said Jessica Ziparo, author of “This Grand Experiment: When Women Entered the Federal Workforce in Civil War — Era Washington, D.C.” Over time, Ziparo said, women got wise to the situation and began presenting themselves as poor and needy, even if they weren’t.