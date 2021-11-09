A spring 2021 poll from Harvard’s Institute of Politics found that 36 percent of 18-to-29-year-olds consider themselves politically active, up from 24 percent in 2009. In 2020, 18 percent of young people ages 18 to 24 said they volunteered for a political campaign, compared with just 5 percent in 2016, according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University. And 19 percent of adults ages 18 to 24 said they had joined a protest march, rally or demonstration in 2020, up from 7 percent in 2016, according to an American National Election Studies survey.