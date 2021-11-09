The plan marks a massive transformation for the more than 100-year-old conglomerate, which traces its lineage back to Thomas Edison.
GE Healthcare is slated to be spun off in early 2023, the company said, while GE’s renewables and power units will be spun off as a new energy business in early 2024. The remaining business, GE, will focus on aviation and be led by chairman and chief executive Larry Culp.
“The world demands — and deserves — we bring our best to solve the biggest challenges in flight, health care, and energy,” Culp said in a statement outlining the plan. “By creating three industry-leading, global public companies, each can benefit from greater focus, tailored capital allocation, and strategic flexibility to drive long-term growth and value for customers, investors, and employees.
GE’s shares soared nearly 7 percent in early trading following the announcement. Its shares are up more than 50 percent in 2021, according to MarketWatch.
This is a developing story and will be updated.