Forecasters expected a surge in October’s inflation data, in large part because of soaring gas and energy prices, plus ongoing supply chain backlogs in the used-car market. The energy index rose 4.8 percent in October compared to the month before, as the gasoline index increased 6.1 percent.
Yet, inflation expanded to other categories, increasing throughout the economy, with the BLS noting higher prices for energy, shelter, food, used cars and trucks and new vehicles among the larger contributors.
“Along with shelter, used cars and trucks, and new vehicles, the indexes for medical care, for household furnishing and operations, and for recreation all increased in October,” the report read.
Measures for airline fares and alcoholic beverages were among the few to decline month to month.
The latest snapshot of higher prices comes as the Biden administration and Federal Reserve officials are grappling with how long high inflation will last, and whether higher prices are bleeding into other parts of the economy, such as rent prices, and sectors that haven’t been as directly affected by the public health crisis.
Rising prices for used cars and trucks, for example, have taken up the bulk of inflation measures over much of the year. But in September, the indexes for food and shelter together contributed more than half of the monthly seasonally adjusted increase for the items tracked by the BLS.
Officials at the Fed and the White House still expect inflation will be “transitory,” meaning it won’t become a permanent feature of the economy. They argue that the price increases are driven by supply chain backlogs that have constrained auto manufacturing, housing construction and food production alike. Inflation won’t come down to more sustainable levels, they argue, until those supply chains have time to clear.
But it’s unclear when that will happen, especially given how vulnerable the economy remains to the pandemic and waves of the virus. At a news conference last week, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said “the level of inflation we have right now is not at all consistent with price stability.”
Some economists are also concerned that while wages are climbing, they aren’t growing enough to compensate for inflation and the rising cost of living, at least in the short term.
“People who are living paycheck to paycheck or seeing higher grocery costs, higher gasoline costs, when the winter comes, higher heating costs for their homes — we understand completely what they’re going through,” Powell said last week. “We will use our tools over time to make sure that that doesn’t become a permanent feature of life.”
The Fed’s main tool for combating inflation is interest rates, which it can raise or lower depending on what’s happening in the economy. Fed leaders have pledged not to raise interest rates until the labor market is fully healed. Powell said it was “within the realm of possibility” that the economy could reach maximum employment by the second half of 2022, and the markets are predicting a rate hike next year. For now, Federal Reserve officials are starting to unwind the pandemic-era stimulus by scaling back the vast asset-purchase program.
Republicans, meanwhile, argue that the Fed should be doing more now to combat inflation. They say the Fed risks being behind the curve if inflation turns out to be much more permanent than Powell and others believe.
The Fed, which is charged with keeping prices stable, is also limited in how it can fix holes in the economy. Powell last week said that “our tools cannot ease supply constraints.”
On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced a new plan to expand the capacity of U.S. ports and inland waterways. Most of the new activity involves $17 billion in ports funding included in the bipartisan infrastructure legislation that Congress approved last week. But the administration plans within the next 45 days to award $243 million in new port and marine infrastructure grants, according to senior administration officials.
David Lynch contributed to this report.