The Fed’s main tool for combating inflation is interest rates, which it can raise or lower depending on what’s happening in the economy. Fed leaders have pledged not to raise interest rates until the labor market is fully healed. Powell said it was “within the realm of possibility” that the economy could reach maximum employment by the second half of 2022, and the markets are predicting a rate hike next year. For now, Federal Reserve officials are starting to unwind the pandemic-era stimulus by scaling back the vast asset-purchase program.