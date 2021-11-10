Forecasters expected a surge in October’s inflation data, in large part because of soaring gas and energy prices, plus ongoing supply chain backlogs in the used-car market. The energy index rose 4.8 percent in October compared to the month before, as the gasoline index increased 6.1 percent.
Yet, inflation expanded to other categories, increasing throughout the economy, with the BLS noting “broad-based” higher prices for energy, shelter, food, used cars and trucks and new vehicles among the larger contributors.
“Along with shelter, used cars and trucks, and new vehicles, the indexes for medical care, for household furnishing and operations, and for recreation all increased in October,” the report read.
Measures for airline fares and alcoholic beverages were among the few to decline month to month.
The latest snapshot of higher prices comes as the Biden administration and Federal Reserve officials have been grappling with how long high inflation will last, and whether higher prices bleed into other parts of the economy, which hadn’t been as directly affected by the public health crisis.
Officials at the Fed and the White House have maintained inflation will be “transitory,” meaning they believe it won’t become a permanent feature of the economy. They argue that the price increases are driven by supply chain backlogs that have constrained auto manufacturing, housing construction and food production alike. Inflation won’t come down to more sustainable levels, they argue, until those supply chains have time to clear.
But it’s unclear when that will happen, especially given how vulnerable the economy remains to the pandemic and waves of the virus. At a news conference last week, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said “the level of inflation we have right now is not at all consistent with price stability.”
Some economists are also concerned that while wages are climbing, they aren’t growing enough to compensate for inflation and the rising cost of living, at least in the short term. And many of the daily items that some households must budget for, keep getting more expensive. Bacon is up 20 percent compared to last year. Eggs are up nearly 12 percent, and chicken up is up almost 9 percent. Rent is also creeping up, with costs rising 0.4 percent in October compared to September.
Powell has pledged the Fed will do what it can to prevent these increases from becoming more permanent.
“People who are living paycheck to paycheck or seeing higher grocery costs, higher gasoline costs, when the winter comes, higher heating costs for their homes — we understand completely what they’re going through,” Powell said last week. “We will use our tools over time to make sure that that doesn’t become a permanent feature of life.”
The Fed’s main tool for combating inflation is interest rates, which it can raise or lower depending on what’s happening in the economy. Fed leaders have pledged not to raise interest rates until the labor market is fully healed.
However, the rise in household goods is eroding wage gains each month. Households feeling the strain now could increasingly begin to believe that inflation will stick around longer and change their spending behavior, which could make inflation a self-perpetuating cycle, lasting longer.
Republicans, meanwhile, argue that the Fed should be doing more now to combat inflation. They say the Fed risks being behind the curve if inflation turns out to be much more permanent than Powell and others believe.
The Fed, which is charged with keeping prices stable, is also limited in how it can fix holes in the economy. Powell last week said that “our tools cannot ease supply constraints.”
On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced a new plan to expand the capacity of U.S. ports and inland waterways. Most of the new activity involves $17 billion in ports funding included in the bipartisan infrastructure legislation that Congress approved last week. But the administration plans within the next 45 days to award $243 million in new port and marine infrastructure grants, according to senior administration officials.
David Lynch contributed to this report.