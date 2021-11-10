The price of coal from central Appalachia has increased about 60 percent over the past year, according to the EIA, with somewhat smaller increases in other regions. Coal accounts for about 20 percent of the electricity generated in the United States, EIA figures show. The global price is nearly triple what it was a year ago, but it is declining after a sharp spike in October, when shortages of natural gas and wind power struck Europe and electric power companies there leaned heavily on coal.