“Higher-than-normal inflation this year as we come out of a global pandemic and through a messy recovery — especially after years of low overall inflation — is not a reason to panic,” economist Claudia Sahm wrote in her Stay-At-Home macro newsletter on Tuesday. “The best way for Congress to ease economic hardship is to pass the ‘kids, care, and climate’ legislation. Keep the child tax credit coming to that family with nine kids and millions of other families.”