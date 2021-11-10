Can you reduce that $250,000 in profits further? This would be a good time for you to sit down and go through the cash you’ve put into the home over the years and figure out what you can and can’t include into the “basis” of the home. Don’t forget the cost of buying the home (including closing costs that you may be permitted to add to the basis) and the cost of sale. IRS Publication 523 has a good list and descriptions and includes excellent (and realistic) examples of what you can and can’t include in computing the basis for your home.