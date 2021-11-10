“Although overall activity remains close to January 2020 lows, homeowners acted on the decrease in rates,” Joel Kan, an MBA economist, said in a statement. “Refinance activity was up 7 percent overall, with gains in both conventional and government refinances. Additionally, the average loan balance for a refinance application was the highest in a month. Purchase applications were also strong last week, increasing just under 3 percent and down only 4 percent from last year’s pace. The dip in rates might have helped to bring some buyers back into the market, but housing inventory is still extremely low and price growth remains elevated.”