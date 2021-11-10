Drawing from the Pandora Papers, a massive cache of leaked records obtained by the ICIJ and shared with partners around the globe, the ICIJ and The Post reported that Latchford and members of his family used offshore entities in the island of Jersey and the British Virgin Islands to hold numerous Khmer relics. A cross-newsroom reporting team led by the ICIJ and The Post then embarked on a hunt for items with Latchford links that had landed in the collections of museums and private individuals.