The company priced its initial public offering at $78 a share, well above its target range, after investor enthusiasm from its roadshow encouraged it to aim higher. But Wall Street’s initial response exceeded even those expectations.
“Our goal is to build Rivian into one of the most recognizable brands in the world,” Rivian’s founder, RJ Scaringe, told investors in presentations.
Rivian aims to expand the electric vehicle market beyond the sleek sedans and boxy compacts that currently dominate, offering pickup trucks and SUVs that appeal to a new customer base. It also has an electric delivery van that it developed in partnership with Amazon.
(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Michigan-based Rivian has succeeded at drumming up enthusiasm despite its record of burning through cash. In its prospectus, the automaker estimated it would lose $1.28 billion in the quarter ending Sept. 30. It projected its revenue anywhere from zero to $1 million.
But investors are piling into EVs amid a broader industry shift toward cleaner-running vehicles. Tesla shares have been on a tear, up 30 percent in the last month alone, pushing its valuation north of $1 trillion. Ford, Toyota and other automakers are planning multibillion-dollar investments in factories to churn out batteries and other electric vehicle components.
The offering comes at a time when policymakers in numerous countries are moving to restrict greenhouse gas emissions. A draft agreement circulated at the ongoing COP26 climate summit in Glasgow calls for participating countries to phase out subsidies for fossil fuels. At least 17 countries have either passed or are considering legislation designed to phase out the sale of vehicles that use the gas-powered internal combustion engine between 2025 and 2050.
Still, electric vehicles represented just 2.4 percent of new auto registrations in the first half 2021, according to the consumer credit reporting company Experian. In 2020, it was 1.7 percent.
Price is still an obstacle for the typical car-buyer, and Rivian does not appear poised to solve that problem in the short term.
Rivian’s R1T pickup truck starts at $67,500; Ford’s electric F-150, slated for public release in Spring 2022, is priced at $39,974 to $52,973 by comparison.
Rivian has told investors it expects to incur losses for some time as it carries out the expensive work of building out its infrastructure. It disclosed a $288 million loss in the three months ending in Sept. 30, 2020, according to financial records. Its deal with Amazon to deliver 100,000 vehicles should give it a financial lifeline in the short term while it scales up to meet customer demand.
Before the IPO, it raised $10 billion from deep-pocketed private investors including Ford Motor Co., BlackRock, and Soros Fund Management, as well as other climate-focused investors.