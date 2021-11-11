Marlowe, who describes herself as extremely hard-of-hearing, is a grant writer and communications coordinator in Southern California. She is comfortable with video meetings, as setting them up is part of her job. (Marlowe spoke on the condition that she be identified only by her middle name because she doesn’t want her employer to know she is looking for another job.) When contacted for video interviews, Marlowe said, she asks for automatic voice-to-text captioning, which she relies on in addition to lip-reading, and offers tips on how to enable it. Marlowe has access to a lower-quality, third-party captioning app, but it requires her to manipulate multiple windows on her screen. “Having to do [this] puts me at a disadvantage as a candidate and makes me look disorganized,” she said in an email.