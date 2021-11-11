Saima S. Mohsin, the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in a news release that Edmunds, 53, faces embezzlement, money laundering and other charges. The move comes after union officials said they notified authorities after noticing a number of improper expenditures.
Edmunds could not be reached for comment Thursday. Officials for Local 412 did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the UAW international organization said Edmunds has been removed from his role and Local 412 has asked to be put under trusteeship by the international union.
The local represents about 2,600 workers for FCA USA LLC, better known as Chrysler.
The charges are part of a wide-ranging corruption probe that has sent more than a dozen people to prison since the first charges were filed in 2017, federal officials say. Eleven UAW officials — including two former presidents — and three former Chrysler executives have received prison terms ranging from 12 to 66 months. The widow of a deceased UAW official also was sentenced to prison, officials said.
The three Chrysler executives were accused of violating labor relations rules by effectively paying off their union counterparts. Those illegal payments took various forms, including extravagant meals, rounds of golf, lavish parties and an array of personal items paid for with credit cards issued by the joint training center. In one case, company executives paid a senior union official’s mortgage, according to the Justice Department.
Though the Justice Department described Edmunds as the “seventeenth defendant charged in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation into corruption within the UAW,” he was an elected local officer and it was unclear whether his case overlapped with the others.
The union has implemented reforms as the guilty pleas have mounted. In a statement forwarded by a spokesperson, UAW International Secretary-Treasurer Frank Stuglin said the union took “immediate action” when it discovered the improprieties earlier this year.
“Under the UAW’s enhanced auditing process, UAW internal auditors discovered improper personal expenditures by the UAW Local 412 Financial Secretary,” Stuglin said in a statement. “The elected local officer was suspended and the findings sent to authorities including the U.S. Department of Labor.”
The Justice Department previously brought a civil corruption case against the UAW itself. Those allegations were settled in December 2020. As a result, the union is being overseen by a court-appointed monitor for up to six years. It is also conducting a referendum that could change how it elects officials with the international organization.
The new complaint alleges Edmunds embezzled more than $2 million while falsifying union records sending false financial reports to the Labor Department between 2015 and 2021.
Prosecutors say Edmunds made personal purchases with union debit cards, cashed UAW checks into his personal bank accounts, and directly transferred $1.5 million from the union’s accounts into his own.
The Justice Department emphasized that its investigation isn’t over.
“We will continue to root out and prosecute those corrupt leaders who seek to use UAW funds as their own personal piggybank,” Mohsin said in a statement.
Frank Goeddeke, a professor of management at Wayne State University in Detroit and author of “The UAW: An Iconic Union Falls Into Scandal,” says the investigation has probably affected the union’s relationship with its members.
“On the positive side, the UAW has established several reforms, including an Ethics Officer and federal oversight, which satisfies many members that their leaders can be trusted,” Goeddeke said in an email. “On the negative side, the scandals demonstrated how deep the corruption was at the top levels and many members are skeptical the reforms are adequate.”