And mandates do appear to have helped drive increases in vaccination rates among target populations. United Airlines, which had one of the strictest mandates for a major air carrier, said its employee vaccination rate increased to more than 99 percent. Delta, which used financial penalties and testing requirements, saw the employee vaccination rate jump to 90 percent from 75 percent. Many hospitals in New York and California saw vaccination rates increase to more than 90 percent by the deadline of the states’ mandates for health-care workers.