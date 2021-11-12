The larger pharmaceutical and medical device business will retain the Johnson & Johnson name. The divisions — which includes its coronavirus vaccine — brought in nearly $13 billion in the most recent quarter.
The other company will be built around such well-known brands as Tylenol, Listerine and Band-Aid, assets that took in about $3.7 billion in the most recent quarter. It is referred to in the company’s announcement as “The New Consumer Health Company.”
The separation is expected to take 18 to 24 months and subject to approval of the company’s board.
It’s the latest corporate breakup of the week, announced the same day that Japanese electronics giant Toshiba said it would split into three businesses and just days after General Electric said it would become three companies focused on energy, aviation and health care.
This is a developing story.