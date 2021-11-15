Wyble: As with searching for any good referral, begin with your Realtor. We often joke with our clients that we have a guy or gal for literally everything, and I’ll be so bold as to say any good real estate agent has several trusted moving companies they can recommend. You may consider asking your agent for the name of a previous client who has used each company so you can hear a first-hand evaluation of the process and the company. Or talk to your friends or family who have recently moved. They may not tell you who to use, but who not to, which is just as good!