For example, if you want to live in D.C.'s Petworth in a Metro-accessible place within walking distance of stores and restaurants, you may need to downsize to a one-bedroom condo and live on a lower floor to find an affordable unit. The median sales price in D.C. was $612,500 in September, according to Bright MLS. The condo at 937 Randolph St. NW, No. 1, is priced at $384,900. Monthly condo fees are $275 and annual property taxes are $2,382.
The condo is less than one mile from a Safeway on Georgia Avenue, the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station and several restaurants on 14th Street in Columbia Heights, including Red Derby and Mezcalero. Even closer are shops and restaurants on Upshur Street NW and along Georgia Avenue.
The four-unit condo building, which was renovated in 2007, includes a secured front entrance.
The 675-square-foot unit has one bedroom and one bathroom, with the living room at the front of the unit, a galley-style kitchen and a dining room with a door to the parking lot at the back of the unit. The interior bedroom has “windows” that open into the dining room. The unit has hardwood floors, recessed lighting, a washer and dryer and an updated bathroom with tile floors and a jetted bathtub.
The kitchen has granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas range. The unit has gas heat and a gas water heater. One assigned parking space is included with the condo.
Assigned schools include Powell Elementary, MacFarland Middle and Roosevelt High. The elementary school is rated above average compared to other schools in D.C. by GreatSchools.org. The middle and high schools are rated below average.
For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, contact Compass real estate agents Andrew Riguzzi at 202-595-5757 or Kevin Carlson at 202-925-1362.
Read more in Real Estate: