The plan announced Monday would move Shell’s tax residence from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom, which have corporate tax rates of 25 and 19 percent, respectively. The company, which has been under pressure from Dutch courts and investors, also intends to erase “Royal Dutch” from its name and become Shell Plc.
The plan also would consolidate its stock structure, currently traded as A and B shares, according to the announcement.
Executives said the moves will better position the company’s transition to a cleaner energy business.
“At a time of unprecedented change for the industry, it’s even more important that we have an increased ability to accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon global energy system,” board chairman Andrew MacKenzie said in a statement. “A simpler structure will enable Shell to speed up the delivery of its Powering Progress strategy, while creating value for our shareholders, customers and wider society.”
The move comes weeks after Third Point LLC took a $750 million stake in Shell and called for its breakup. The hedge fund wants to separate its legacy extraction and refining operations from renewables and liquefied natural gas.
The last two years have been “especially challenging,” Dan Loeb, the billionaire investor leading Third Point, said in a letter to investors. He was referencing a May order from a Dutch court to slash Shell’s greenhouse gas emissions 45 percent from 2019 levels by 2030, and Shell’s first dividend cut since World War II.