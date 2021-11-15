“We are not seeing any dramatic move to reshoring because it has not really been distance that has been the issue during the pandemic,” said Soren Skou, CEO of Maersk, one of the world’s top cargo carriers and thus a principal beneficiary of global supply lines. “If you near shore, and you put a factory in Mexico instead of China or you put a factory in Eastern Europe instead of China, that factory can still be hit just as easily in a pandemic scenario as if it’s based in China.”