Today, you can get information about homes from so many different online sources. Online, you can find specific real estate tax information and hyperlocal crime statistics, view information on school districts and individual schools, obtain flood zone information, and see most any property from the air and ground using one of many online resources. You can also measure the size of the land, determine what the price history was for a home, and even compare what a handful of websites think a particular property might be worth. (And, of course, you can check the online rating of individual brokers and their firms.)