The lawsuit is based on revelations stemming from what’s known as the Facebook Papers, a trove of internal documents that show the social media giant privately and meticulously tracked real-world harms exacerbated by its platforms, ignored warnings from its employees about the risks of their design decisions and exposed vulnerable communities to a cocktail of dangerous content.
Whistleblower Frances Haugen provided the documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Congress. Redacted versions were reviewed by a consortium of news organizations, including The Washington Post, which obtained additional internal documents and conducted interviews with dozens of current and former Facebook employees.
Meta shares fell sharply in the aftermath. “In roughly a month, those revelations caused a devaluation in Facebook’s stock of $54.08 per share, causing OPERS and other Facebook investors to lose more than $100 billion,” Yost’s office said in a press release.
Yost is seeking to recoup losses and wants the company to make “significant reforms” to ensure more transparency about its internal practices.
Meta believes the suit to be “without merit”, a company spokesperson told The Post in an email.
“We will defend ourselves vigorously,” Meta said in a statement.
Yost was among dozens of state attorneys general who sent a letter to company CEO Mark Zuckerberg in May, imploring the company to halt its plans to create an Instagram for kids, citing concerns for the impact on young people’s mental, emotional and physical well-being.