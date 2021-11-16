KTGY is the architect for the development at 13090 Autumn Willow Dr. at Stringfellow and Autumn Willow roads in the Springfield area of Fairfax County. The 150-unit two-story building will be restricted to residents ages 62 and older with a household income of 30 percent to 60 percent of the area median income.
Currently, area median income for the D.C. region, including Fairfax County, is $129,000. Income limits are determined by household size as well as median income, and are adjusted annually.
KTGY’s design for the new 20-acre community was inspired by the surrounding woods and is meant to connect residents to nature. The site is near a shopping center and Interstate 66 for convenience, but surrounded by a public park, walking trails and the Little Rocky Run streambed.
Amenities include a serenity studio, a reading cove, a firepit and a recreation area, along with walkways that connect to Fairfax County Park Authority trails. The development is designed to achieve “Earthcraft” certification for its green design.
The apartments will range from 696 square feet to 1,163 square feet and primarily be one-bedroom units. Fifteen of the units will be equipped to house disabled residents. The building will also include a community center.
The Lodge at Autumn Willow is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Other partners in the project include Virginia Housing, Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Fairfax County Housing and Community Development.
For updates and more information, visit the Michaels Organization at www.TMO.com or KTGY at www.ktgy.com.
