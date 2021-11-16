“If they use these rules as an excuse to kick off good actors like Fansly where a lot of the content is user-generated and more ‘amateur’ by really hammering down on every single piece of content posted on the site, then I would say it is very anti-porn," he said. "If the rules are to reinforce age of majority, keep illegal content to a minimum, and to prevent revenge porn, I think this is something every sex worker and website would get behind.”