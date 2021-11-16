Analysts attribute the spike to early holiday shoppers and improved consumer sentiment. Consumers are also concerned about inflation, prompting some to get a head start on major purchases.
Today at 9:19 a.m. EST
Today at 9:19 a.m. EST
MORE TOP STORIES
HAND CURATED
- The vaccine tore her family apart. Could a death bring them back together?
News•November 15, 2021
- Judge rejects mistrial request in Arbery case, calls defense lawyer’s comments ‘reprehensible’
News•November 15, 2021
- The four most personal revelations from Oprah’s interview with Adele, from her divorce to weight loss to new boyfriend
News•November 15, 2021