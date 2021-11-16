Retail sales jumped 1.7 percent in October, a better-than-expected showing and a sharp month-over-month uptick, federal data shows.

The results exceeded analyst expectations, who had forecast a 1.5 percent increase, according to Dow Jones. They also represent a significant acceleration from September, when sales climbed 0.8 percent.

All told, Americans spent $638.2 billion in October, according to Commerce Department data released Tuesday.

Analysts attribute the spike to early holiday shoppers and improved consumer sentiment. Consumers are also concerned about inflation, prompting some to get a head start on major purchases.