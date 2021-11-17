Biden said that the price of unfinished gasoline is down 5 percent in the last month but prices at the pump are up 3 percent over that time, referring to this difference as an “unexplained large gap.” He doesn’t cite any specific illegal behavior on behalf of gas companies but asked the FTC to investigate whether any had occurred.
AAA said the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States was $3.41 as of Wednesday, up from $3.32 one month ago. Both prices are much higher than the $2.12 price for a gallon of gasoline one year ago, though demand was down sharply as a third wave of the coronavirus was ravaging the United States amid a huge spike in cases and deaths.
There has been a growing outcry from Democrats and Republicans about the recent increase, though they have not agreed on the cause. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has pushed the White House to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower prices, though industry analysts have said such a move is unlikely to substantially lower prices.
Khan has recently said the FTC is stepping up its investigations of abusive behavior that could drive gas prices higher though they haven’t taken any major actions in recent months.
In an August letter to the Biden administration, she promised to deter unlawful mergers in the industry, as well as to ask staff at the agency to investigate abuses in the franchised fuel market. “I will continue to assess how the FTC can use its tools to police unlawful business practices in oil and gas markets, and I am committed to working with the Administration, independent agencies, and state attorneys general to address this concern,” she wrote.
The oil and gas industry has said that demand is rising faster than supply, pushing prices higher. It has also attacked proposals by Democrats to combat climate change and limit domestic production, alleging these efforts could make things worse.
“This is a distraction from the fundamental market shift that is taking place and the ill-advised government decisions that are exacerbating this challenging situation," said Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs at the American Petroleum Institute senior. “Demand has returned as the economy comes back and is outpacing supply. Further impacting the imbalance is the continued decision from the administration to restrict access to America’s energy supply and cancel important infrastructure projects.”