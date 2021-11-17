Health-care workers, strained by more than 20 months of the crisis, are quitting at their highest rates on record, according to Labor Department data going back to 2000. Lower-wage service workers have been heading for the exits at even higher rates. Workers in arts, entertainment and recreation are quitting at almost double their pre-pandemic level, a record for that group, and workers at hotels, restaurants and bars at quitting at the highest rate ever recorded for any industry for which comparable numbers are available.