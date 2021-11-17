The community will eventually have approximately 700 apartments. Move-ins have begun at Reese, the first of the three apartments at 2495 Mandeville Lane in Alexandria. Dylan, the sister apartment building to Reese, is scheduled to open in early 2022. The third building, Easton, is anticipated to open later in winter 2022.
Community amenities for Reese and Dylan include more than 23,000 square feet of outdoor features. In addition to the elevated terrace, the buildings have two rooftop decks, a swimming pool, two indoor-outdoor fitness centers, including a yoga room and a meditation terrace, grilling areas and an indoor-outdoor bar with a firepit.
Indoors, Reese includes a rooftop clubroom with a lounge, conference rooms, co-working spaces, a demonstration kitchen and a lecture room with a stage and seating for events.
Designed by the architects at Cooper Carry, Reese has 161 apartments, including studio and one- and two-bedroom units, some with a den. The apartments have large windows, walk-in closets and high ceilings. Renters can choose between three kitchen and bathroom options with quartz countertops.
The apartments at Reese range from a 420-square-foot studio with one bathroom that rents for $1,635 to a 1,178-square-foot unit with two bedrooms, a den and two bathrooms that rents for $3,766.
Bozzuto is the leasing manager for Reese.
For more information, visit www.dylanandreese.com.
