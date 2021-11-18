Ford president and chief executive Jim Farley said the technology investment will give the company a leg up on its rivals far into the future.
“It’s critical that we create new ways of working with suppliers to give Ford — and America — greater independence in delivering the technologies and features our customers will most value in the future,” Farley said in a statement.
For the better part of a year, automakers have struggled to meet vehicle demand while coronavirus-induced production problems have snarled up the chip supply chain. Semiconductors, unseen by everyday people, serve a wide range of products, from smartphones and laptops to kitchen appliances and automobiles.
President Biden has labeled the chip shortage a “dangerous weak spot in our economy” and signed an executive order seeking to address it.
The deal will “open the door for Global Foundries to create further semiconductor supply for Ford’s vehicles, the companies said in a news release, as well as allow them pursue the development of “feature-rich” chips designed to support such things as automated driver-assistance systems and battery-management systems for electric vehicles.
GlobalFoundries is based in Malta, N.Y. and owned by the investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government. It was founded in 2009 and has quickly scaled up to compete with established chipmakers like Intel Corp. and Qualcomm.
GlobalFoundries chief executive Tom Caulfield called the deal “a key step forward in strengthening our cooperation and partnership with automakers to spur innovation, bring new features to market faster, and ensure long-term, supply-demand balance.”