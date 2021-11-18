But her nomination stands on a knife’s edge. Senate Republicans are expected to oppose her confirmation unanimously. If they do, a single Democratic defection in the evenly divided chamber would sink her bid. And a handful of moderate Senate Democrats have expressed concerns about her views.
Private meetings with Omarova do not appear to have assuaged them. “Some of Dr. Omarova’s past statements about the role of government in the financial system raise real concerns about her ability to impartially serve at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and I’m looking forward to discussing them with her at her hearing,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), a member of the banking committee, said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), another moderate Democrat on the panel, said only that he “looks forward to the hearing.”
As head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Omarova would supervise about 1,200 banks, including large national firms, with $14 trillion in total assets — roughly two-thirds of the U.S. banking system. Among other responsibilities, the job involves overseeing banks’ risk management and their investment and lending in low-income communities.
Omarova, in her testimony, is set to tell the banking committee that, if confirmed, she wants to focus on enhancing the health of community banks. Her top priority, according to her prepared remarks, will be “to guarantee a fair and competitive market where small and mid-size banks that invest in their neighbors’ homes and small businesses can thrive.”
She draws a distinction between their economic role and that of Wall Street banks, which she says generated “excessive risk and leverage outside of regulators’ view” in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, leaving “the American taxpayer to foot the bill when the speculative boom” went bust.
Senate Republicans are poised to zero in on what Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), the top Republican on the banking panel, has called Omarova’s “extreme leftist ideas.” In particular, her critics have focused on a 2020 paper, titled “The People’s Ledger,” that Omarova described as a “reform proposal and a thought experiment.” In it, she proposes the Federal Reserve provide consumer banking services as a “cheaper and more efficient alternative” to deposit accounts offered by private banks.
Among her other academic writings, Republicans are also poised to draw attention to her call for putting a government representative on the board of any banking institution deemed big enough to pose a potential risk to the broader financial system.
Omarova has said the paper floating Fed accounts has been misconstrued as an attack on community banks. And it would be beyond her authority to pursue as OCC chief.
But the banking industry lobbying groups have mounted an uncharacteristically aggressive push against Omarova — a move they typically avoid, given the prospect such a nominee is confirmed anyway.
The debate over her nomination at times has turned ugly. Omarova, 55, was born in Kazakhstan when it was controlled by the Soviet Union and graduated from Moscow State University before emigrating to the United States in 1991. Toomey has demanded a copy of her undergraduate thesis, which focused on Marxist economic ideas — prompting Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) to accuse Toomey of engaging in “Red Scare McCarthyism.”
National civil rights leaders leveled a similar charge against major banking lobbyists. In a Tuesday letter to leaders of four top industry groups, the heads of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights wrote they are “profoundly disappointed by your organizations’ participation in the barrage of shameful and discriminatory public attacks” on Omarova.
If confirmed, Omarova would be the first woman and first person of color to lead the 158-year-old agency. Since arriving in the United States , she has compiled a diverse work history. After receiving a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and a law degree from Northwestern University, she worked as a lawyer at Davis Polk & Wardwell, a top New York firm, where she focused on corporate transactions and advising financial industry clients on regulation. She also served in the Treasury Department of George W. Bush’s administration, as a special adviser on regulatory policy.
Banking lobbyists said they have limited their criticism to the substance of her more recent academic writing and public appearances. “As with every nominee, we agree on the need for a fair and impartial hearing,” Lauren Blair Bianchi of the Consumer Bankers Association said in a statement. “That’s why, since the beginning of this nomination process, CBA has focused exclusively on Dr. Omarova’s policy positions and welcomed the opportunity to hear from the nominee directly about her vision for America’s bankers and the millions of consumers they serve.”
A White House official said the administration still “strongly supports” Omarova for the OCC job. She is “eminently qualified and was nominated for this role given her strong track record on regulation and strong academic credentials,” the official said.
The fight over her nomination comes as the Biden administration is poised to make a weightier decision about its financial regulatory team: The president is expected in a matter of days to announce whether he will renominate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell for another term atop the central bank — or, potentially, tap Fed governor Lael Brainard for the post.
In addition to the top job, Biden is set to unveil choices for the No. 2 job at the central bank and for its top regulatory position. He can also name somebody to fill an open seat on the board of governors.
Isaac Boltansky, a policy analyst at the brokerage firm BTIG, said the administration’s support of Omarova “is meant in part to show deference to the progressive wing of the party that their voices matter, especially as the White House prepares to advance a slate of Fed nominations not everyone will be overjoyed with.”