Banking lobbyists said they have limited their criticism to the substance of her more recent academic writing and public appearances. “As with every nominee, we agree on the need for a fair and impartial hearing,” Lauren Blair Bianchi of the Consumer Bankers Association said in a statement. “That’s why, since the beginning of this nomination process, CBA has focused exclusively on Dr. Omarova’s policy positions and welcomed the opportunity to hear from the nominee directly about her vision for America’s bankers and the millions of consumers they serve.”