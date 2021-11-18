Reader: Our adult child told their employer they needed time off for mental health issues about a month ago. This child is currently hospitalized. They had been a solid employee almost nine months, always working late or coming in early when asked, coming in on their day off, changing shifts whenever asked, etc. The child changed their contact numbers because of the mental health issues, so we don’t know if the employer has been trying to contact them. We are so worried that they will lose this job that they liked and excelled in. We want to try to preserve the job and the benefits. Is there any recourse for a parent? How involved with an adult child’s employer should a parent be?