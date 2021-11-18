Container manufacturers, mostly concentrated in China, are expected to churn out 5.4 million new containers this year, about double their pre-pandemic output, according to Drewry Shipping Consultants. But those efforts are being hampered by shortages in raw materials, such as steel and lumber, as well as welders. The manufacturing process can be long and costly, too: Each container takes about two years and $100,000 to make, according to Niels Larsen, president of DSV Air & Sea North America, a global transport and logistics firm.