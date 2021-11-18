The container shortage, economists say, is a byproduct of the pandemic. Coronavirus-related shutdowns disrupted the global movement of freight while boosting demand for consumer goods. Nearly 26 million 20-foot containers’ worth of goods are expected to arrive in the United States this year, up 18 percent from a year ago, according to the National Retail Federation’s Global Port Tracker. Meanwhile, the scarcity of workers to load and unload at ports and warehouses, as well as truck drivers to transport them, has stranded an estimated 3 million containers around the world, according to Niels Larsen, president of Air & Sea North America at DSV, a global transport and logistics firm.