Our family has cut down on gift-giving by switching to a Secret Santa exchange. We draw names, and each of us only gives to one person in the family group. We even make a game out of it. While we are exchanging, the receiver tries to guess who got his or her name, and there’s a small prize — a regift — for guessing right. There are online sites to help make the Secret Santa exchange easier. Our family uses elfster.com. We also set a dollar limit, and the site conveniently allows people to create a wish list of gifts with direct links to the items they might like.