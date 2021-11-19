The decision potentially gives liberals on the panel another crucial vote to oust the postmaster general, who can only be removed by the board of governors. The nine-member board currently comprises four Democrats, four Republicans and one independent, though Biden has only appointed three members.
Bloom, a Democrat, has backed DeJoy as the agency permanently slowed mail delivery standards and raised prices.
Biden’s decision reflects the White House’s continued antipathy toward DeJoy, who is widely viewed as a loyalist to former president Donald Trump.
When asked about DeJoy in February, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “I think we can all agree, most Americans would agree, that the Postal Service needs leadership that can and will do a better job.”
Congressional Democrats are still fuming about DeJoy’s planned mail slowdowns in the run up to the 2020 presidential election, his past activity as a Republican megadonor and his financial relationship with Bloom. DeJoy between October 2020 and April purchased up to $305,000 in bonds from the asset management firm where Bloom is a senior executive.
Postal ethics officials have cleared the transaction, and Bloom has told The Washington Post that he receives “no benefit whatsoever” when bonds issued by his company, Brookfield Asset Management, are bought or sold.
At least two Senate Democrats, Chris Van Hollen (Md.) and Jon Tester (Mont.), cited ethics concerns in communications with the White House over Bloom’s renomination, according to representatives from their offices.
Neither Bloom nor White House representatives responded to The Post’s requests for comment.
Four Senate liberals — Kirstin Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — have called Bloom’s support of DeJoy grounds for his replacement.
Gillibrand has said she would “vigorously oppose” any attempt to renominate Bloom. “During a time when Americans have relied on the Postal Service for prescriptions, benefits and voting, DeJoy has slashed service hours, arbitrarily removed mail processing equipment and caused unprecedented and widespread delays,” she said in a statement.
Sanders said the board needs new leadership given the “major crises” confronting the agency. “We need a Postal Service board of governors that is committed to replacing Mr. DeJoy with a postmaster general who will protect and strengthen the Postal Service, not undermine and sabotage it.”
Biden’s decision comes as a surprise to the postal industry and policymakers in Washington. Bloom as recently as last week told confidants he expected to be renominated, said one person familiar with his conversations. Last week, Trump appointees on the governing board reelected him as chairman over the objections of Biden-appointed Democrats.
Bloom also had the support of the National Association of Letter Carriers, the Postal Service’s largest union, which retained Bloom as a paid consultant from 2011 to 2013. In 2020, he was lauded by postal and voting rights experts for work on the Postal Service’s handling of 2020 election ballots and for securing emergency pandemic funding from Congress.
But the agency has weathered near constant crises since the pandemic and during Bloom’s chairmanship, which began in February. DeJoy took over in June 2020 and almost immediately handed down new policies that created massive mail and package backlogs. The effects lingered into the holiday season when, as coronavirus infections sidelined a significant chunk of the postal workforce, on-time rates for nonlocal mail dropped to 38 percent, a historic low.
Industry officials are skeptical of how the agency will handle the coming influx of packages this holiday season. The agency’s financial situation has also continued to deteriorate. In May, both the House and Senate advanced bipartisan bills to overhaul the Postal Service’s finances and relieve some of its heavy debt burden, but progress on the legislation has largely stalled.
Bloom told The Post in an October email exchange that he was most proud of how the agency handled the surge in mail-in balloting during the 2020 election, building support for DeJoy’s 10-year “Delivering for America” plan, and its recent effort to restore timely delivery service. He pushed through a vote on the plan in March just before three Biden appointees opposed to the program could be confirmed by the Senate.
Postal policies are walled off from Congress and the president to insulate mail service from political tinkering, according to postal historians. The most direct line to political control of the agency is through its nine-member governing board, which hires and evaluates the postmaster general. Governors are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. They serve staggered seven-year terms that matriculate regardless of whether the seat on the board is occupied. No more than five members may belong to the same party.
Biden appointed three governors — two Democrats and one independent — in February. Republican John M. Barger’s term also expires in December. He is not expected to be renominated, congressional and postal officials say.
Opposition from Democrats and some union groups marks a growing rift between the party and Bloom, who was an economic adviser in the Obama administration. Bloom played key roles in the bailouts of automakers Chrysler and General Motors during the Great Recession, and Obama wrote glowingly of him in his 2020 Oval Office memoir.