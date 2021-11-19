Postal policies are walled off from Congress and the president to insulate mail service from political tinkering, according to postal historians. The most direct line to political control of the agency is through its nine-member governing board, which hires and evaluates the postmaster general. Governors are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. They serve staggered seven-year terms that matriculate regardless of whether the seat on the board is occupied. No more than five members may belong to the same party.