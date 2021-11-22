Fewer major retailers will be open on Thanksgiving, with names like Kohl’s and Walmart holding out for Black Friday. Here’s a rundown of which national retailers will be open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, though times may vary at some locations:
Thanksgiving
7 a.m.: Big Lots, Dollar General
9 a.m.: Bass Pro Shops
Black Friday
5 a.m.: Bass Pro Shops, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Walmart
6 a.m.: Bed Bath & Beyond, Big Lots, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Tanger Outlets
7 a.m.: Michaels, Target
8 a.m.: Dollar General, Five Below
9 a.m.: Costco Wholesale
10 a.m.: Sam’s Club
Small Business Saturday
The NRF forecasts 58.1 million Americans will turn to local bookstores, toy sellers, clothing boutiques and other independents on Small Business Saturday.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the event was launched in 2010 to redirect some holiday shopping dollars to local stores and is now observed by all 50 states.
To find a participating business near you, search for #SmallBizSat on social media or do a simple online search. Local newspapers, blogs, and neighborhood listservs can also point you to unique retailers in your area.