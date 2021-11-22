In signing a long-term lease, you should make sure that you’re comfortable and stable enough to commit financially. If you realize a few months in that your rent is higher than you can afford, or you have a change in personal circumstances, your options are limited. And while all leases are legally binding contracts, these leases are a longer commitment and can come with costly penalties to break. That’s why it’s essential to ensure you are comfortable with the rent and prepared for unforeseen circumstances when entering a long-term lease.