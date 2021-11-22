For example, the condo at 1601 Ladue Ct. #203 in Woodbridge, Va., at the Potomac Pointe development, is priced at $329,500 and has a view of the Potomac River. Monthly condo fees are $493 and annual property taxes are $3,056. The median sales price in Prince William County, where the condo is located, was $469,900 in September, according to Bright MLS.
The condo fee includes an assigned parking space and access to community amenities such as a swimming pool, a playground, a fitness center, a business center and a clubhouse. The fee also includes reserve funds, common area maintenance, trash and snow removal and water.
Built in 2005, this gated community is less than one mile from the Rippon Virginia Railway Express station, four miles from Potomac Mills Mall and 2.8 miles from Potomac Town Center, which has numerous shops and restaurants.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has 1,689 square feet. Located on the second floor, the unit includes a wall of windows and a sunroom with panoramic views of the Potomac River.
The contemporary-style open floor plan includes a kitchen with Corian counters, 42-inch cabinets and breakfast nook that opens into the living area with a fireplace. The main bedroom includes access to a balcony, a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a soaking tub and shower. The second bedroom has large closets and is close to the second bathroom.
The bedrooms and living area are carpeted and the kitchen and bathrooms have ceramic-tile flooring. The unit includes a washer and dryer, ceiling fans, central air conditioning, gas heat and a gas water heater.
Assigned schools include Leesylvania Elementary, Rippon Middle and Freedom High. The elementary and middle schools are rated average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in Virginia and the high school is rated below average. For more photos, click here.
