· Ask for a schedule, so you’ll know when rooms are off-limits. If you are refinishing only one or two rooms, you can probably live with the inconvenience. But if the work takes place in a large common area, or includes a stairway, get outta there. And you might not be comfortable returning for several days depending on the type of finish. Once the first coat is applied, your family and pets won’t be able to walk across the floor until the last coat has dried. Also, the heating and cooling system will be turned off during sanding to avoid circulating dust.