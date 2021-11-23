The South Korean electronics giant has been in discussions with local officials about a possible chip factory in the small town of Taylor, in Williamson County, outside of Austin. Documents made public by the county show that Samsung plans to spend $6 billion on buildings and $11 billion on machinery and equipment for a 6 million square foot facility. Under its agreement with local officials, the company is require to complete construction by January 2026.
Williamson County, which estimates the investment will create about 1,800 direct jobs and as many as 10,000 construction jobs, agreed to waive 90 percent of the company’s property taxes for 10 years if it met certain hiring and investment targets, according to the county’s website.