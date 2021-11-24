The drop in claims, a proxy for layoffs, was preceded by small decline the week before, which was upwardly revised to 270,000. It’s a stark contrast to this time last year, when weekly unemployment claims were still hovering around 700,000.
A pandemic picture that was, up until recently, brightening, coupled with the protracted labor shortage, has cut down on layoffs that wracked the economy in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, said he thinks the trend is likely to continue.
“It is reasonable to expect that this proxy for layoffs should continue to improve, reflecting the overall strength of the job market and the need for many employers to retain or add to their workforces,” Hamrick said in comments emailed to The Post.
Hiring also strengthened in October, with the U.S. adding 531,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dropped from 4.8 percent to 4.6 percent. It remains a far cry from its pre-pandemic low of 3.5 percent in February 2020, but marks a significant improvement over the course of 2021. In January, the unemployment rate stood at 6.3 percent.
The Labor Department’s monthly jobs report, which will be released next week, is expected to shed more light on the complex dynamics of the labor market. While jobless claims have ticked lower in recent weeks, more than 4.4 million workers (representing roughly 3 percent of the labor force) quit their jobs in September, a record high according to data from Bureau of Labor Statistics.