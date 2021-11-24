It’s a stark contrast to this time last year, when weekly unemployment claims were still hovering around 700,000, and a reflection of a tight labor market where companies are under pressure to retain and expand their workforces.
“It is fair to say we didn’t see that coming,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, said Wednesday in comments emailed to The Post. “Getting new claims below the 200,000 level for the first time since the pandemic began is truly significant, portraying further improvement.”
A pandemic picture that was, up until recently, brightening, coupled with the protracted labor shortage, has cut down on layoffs that wracked the economy in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hiring strengthened in October, with the U.S. adding 531,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dropped from 4.8 percent to 4.6 percent. It remains a far cry from its pre-pandemic low of 3.5 percent in February 2020, but marks a significant improvement over the course of 2021. In January, the unemployment rate stood at 6.3 percent.
The Labor Department’s monthly jobs report, which will be released next week, is expected to shed more light on the complex dynamics of the labor market. While jobless claims have ticked lower in recent weeks, more than 4.4 million workers (representing roughly 3 percent of the labor force) quit their jobs in September, a record high according to data from Bureau of Labor Statistics.