“There are mixed policy updates for investors to digest,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “President Biden renominated [Federal Reserve] Chair [Jerome H.] Powell to another four-year term, while the Build Back Better Act, a social policy bill supported by the President, passed the House and heads to the Senate. While rates on 10-year Treasuries started November on a weaker note, they’ve increased in recent weeks as concern about rising inflation has grown, and mortgage rates have followed suit. Powell’s reappointment, therefore, will likely have a mixed impact, reassuring some investors who are confident in the Fed’s current approach while bracing others who would prefer a more hawkish stance toward recent price gains.”