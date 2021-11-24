The rules governing your debit card fall under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, which doesn’t have a not-delivered-as-agreed type of error that can be challenged, according to the Federal Trade Commission. If you pay with a debit card for a service or product that is never received, you have to work with your bank to dispute the charge that has already been deducted from your account. This could mean some time before the transaction is reversed. Your debit card is directly tied to your bank account, and fraudulent transactions can quickly do a lot of damage.