One day, it is sausage dogs on the high school menu, which usually come packed 80-per-case. The vendor substituted a different brand at 40-per-case. The kitchen manager did not know they were packed differently and ran out of them. Then she ran out of pizza. Only cold sandwiches were left, and students were peeved. Another day, it was a district favorite, Congo Chicken, a sweet and tangy dish kicked up with curry powder. Their usual chickens were large enough to give each student one leg, but Martin’s biggest food distributor, US Foods, pulled out of the Burke County school contract this year and there is a new vendor. Tiny chicken legs meant two per person to fulfill the protein requirement. The schools ran out, scrambling to heat up emergency pizza and whip up more cold-cut sandwiches.