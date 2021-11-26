Steinhart, who sells his trees into stores such as Home Depot, Lowe’s and Costco, said last year’s holiday season was “nuts,” that “people were tired of being at home, so live tree nurseries were unbelievable, and pumpkin patches were through the roof.” And he said with 15 million families that did not travel to family gatherings last year, there were more households that elected to have their own Christmas trees. Still, he said, last year’s surge did not diminish this year’s stock. Steinhart and other growers have flexibility on how many trees to harvest — 20 percent of his own Noble firs in Oregon were burned, so he elected to cut more Douglas firs instead. Growers can always borrow a little from next year’s supply, if necessary, or harvest trees that are a bit smaller.