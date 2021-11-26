Time. Many homeowners associations (HOAs) regulate the hours that lights may be illuminated and dates on which decorations can be displayed before and after a holiday.

Location. Most community association rules limit placement. In neighborhoods of single-family houses, decorations are generally permitted on the exterior of the home and must be kept within the boundaries of the yard. Owners should ensure decorations do not blow into a neighbor’s yard. In attached condominiums, many associations limit or preclude holiday decorations in common areas such as hallways and doors. Most condominium bylaws contain a restriction that prohibits an owner from making a modification to the exterior of a unit without permission from the association.

Nuisance. Bylaws typically preclude homeowners from creating a “nuisance.” While this definition is somewhat subjective, it could include holiday lights that are too bright or Christmas music that is played loudly throughout the night. In most cases, common sense dictates what may be disruptive to neighbors.