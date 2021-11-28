Every year since 1987, thousands of backyard birders from around the U.S. and Canada have reported the species they saw at their feeders during the winter as part of Project FeederWatch, a long-running data set from Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada beloved by ornithologists. Since 2016, participants have also been able to report interactions, such as when one bird swoops in and chases another from a prime spot on the seed feeder.